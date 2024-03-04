Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Congress in Place of BRS Won't Change Anything: PM Slams Opposition in Telangana | TOP QUOTES

After a long time, a CM of Telangana received PM Modi and shared dais with him during the official programme

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
PM MODI
PM Modi in Adilabad | Image:x@BJP4India
  • 2 min read
PM Modi in Adilabad: Prime Minister slammed the opposition parties on Monday, March 4, while addressing a public rally in Telangana's Adilabad. PM Modi said that the Congress government replacing Bharat Rashtra Samithi doesn't change anything as both the parties follow the ideology of dynastic politics. 

  • PM Modi lists out several developmental works undertaken in the past 15 days in the country. The work undertaken in last 15 days to further strengthen 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' to 'Viksit Bharat, says Modi in Telangana. 
  • They (Opposition) keep talking about elections...Yesterday for the entire day, I sat down with all the ministers, senior secretaries, and officials of the Government of India - the top team of around 125 people. I didn't discuss elections, I elaborately discussed the action plan for the ‘Vikst Bharat Nirman’. 
  • BJP is committed to the development of the nation. That is why, even the people of Telangana are saying- "abki baar, 400 paar

PM Modi's Developmental Push in Telangana 

PM Modi, earlier in the day, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sectors in Telangana worth more than Rs 56,000 crore. The official function here was attended by the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy among others. 

After a long time, a CM of Telangana received PM Modi and shared dais with him during the official programme. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.

Published March 4th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

