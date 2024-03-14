×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 31st, 2023 at 23:36 IST

'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme to be rolled out in 5-6 months: Urban affairs ministry

The e-buses will be made available in cities with a population between three lakh and 40 lakh and the scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Image: PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The 'PM-eBus Sewa' scheme, under which 10,000 electric buses will be provided to 169 cities under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, will be rolled out in the next five-six months, the Union housing and urban affairs ministry said on Thursday.

At a press conference here, Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the central government is going to procure air-conditioned buses for this soon.

Secretary, Housing and Urban Affairs, Manoj Joshi said the scheme will be rolled out in 169 cities and states are required to submit their proposals by September 30.

He said the guidelines were issued two days back. Travelling on these electric buses will be a metro-like experience, the official said.

According to Joshi, tickets will be available through an automatic fare system. Operators running these buses will be paid Rs 20-40 per kilometre under the scheme.

Puri said the scheme involves Centre, state governments and service providers. He exuded confidence that the e-bus scheme will do very well.

The Union Cabinet approved the scheme earlier this month to enhance green mobility.

The scheme will have an estimated cost of Rs 57,613 crore, of which Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the central government and the remaining will be borne by the states.

The government said that priority will be given to those cities which do not have an organised bus service. The scheme would continue till 2037.

The scheme has two segments -- augmenting city bus services in 169 cities and green urban mobility initiatives in 181 cities.

The e-buses will be made available in cities with a population between three lakh and 40 lakh. The scheme will support bus operations for 10 years.

"The cities will be selected through a challenge (for the scheme). Non-motorised transport would also be provided to help public transport in these cities," Union minister Anurag Thakur had said earlier this month.

"Of the total Rs 20,000 crore to be given by the government of India, Rs 15,930 crore will be for buses, Rs 2,264 crore for infrastructure development and back-end facilities, besides Rs 1,506 crore for green urban mobility," he said.

The Union housing and urban affairs ministry said that under the scheme, cities will be responsible for running the bus services and making payments to bus operators.

Advertisement

Published August 31st, 2023 at 23:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

a few seconds ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Exclusive:Amazon Pay CEO

a minute ago
EC Uploads Electoral Bonds Data by SBI, Check the Full List of Donors Here

EC Releases Donors List

a minute ago
OTT

OTT Platforms Blocked

7 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir

GG gets hero's welcome

7 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

8 minutes ago
OTT Censorship

OTT Censorship Explained

8 minutes ago
Girl Student Asked To Remove Hijab in Board Exams

Hijab Controversy Gujarat

10 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

Electoral Bonds

10 minutes ago
Coaching institutes and JEE entrance: An Analysis

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

12 minutes ago
SpaceX Starship Elon Musk

Starship lost?

12 minutes ago
Python found in a clothing store in Meerut goes viral

Python In Clothing Store

12 minutes ago
Employee increments

Deloitte India hike surve

15 minutes ago
cash Recovery

Man Returns Rs 10 Lakh

17 minutes ago
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee has sustained a major injury, a post by the All India Trinamool Congress on 'X' stated.

Mamata Sustains Injury

22 minutes ago
Prime Volleyball League

Prime Volleyball League

23 minutes ago
New York

NYCB annual report

24 minutes ago
Electoral Bonds Data From SBI Uploaded On EC Website

Electoral Bonds

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News6 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 7 hours ago

  5. Traffic Alert: Police Issues Advisory Ahead of Farmers' Maha Panchayat

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo