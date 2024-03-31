×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:32 IST

PM Modi to Sound Poll Bugle from UP’s Meerut | LIVE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is set to launch Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm modi
PM Modi Set to Launch BJP Election Campaign for LS Polls in UP's Meerut Today | Image:@bjp4india
Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is set to launch Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign for the Lok Sabha Polls in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. 

Besides PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Lok Sabha candidate from Meerit Arun Govil, RLD Chairman Jayant Chaudhary, SB SP OP Rajbhar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini and UP Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad. 

The BJP has put forward Arun Govil as their candidate from Meerut, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan during the 1980s.

The BJP also eyes Western UP with optimism to achieve its ambitious target of 370 seats on its own, despite facing setbacks in the last elections. In 2014, the BJP secured 24 out of 27 seats in the region, which dwindled to 19 in 2019, with all eight seats going to the SP-BSP combined.

In 2019, BJP candidate Rajendra Agarwal had then managed to clinch the Meerut seat by defeating SP-backed BSP candidate Haji Yakub Qureshi by a thin margin of less than 5,000 votes.

Notably, in the 2024 elections, BJP candidate Arun Govil will face SP candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh and BSP candidate Devvrit Tyagi in Meerut.

With political dynamics shifting in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is spearheading a robust alliance, encompassing parties like the RLD, SBSP, Apna Dal (S), and Nishad Party, bolstering its position.

Lok Sabha election 2024 in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1.

Phase 1 voting will be held on April 19, Phase 2 voting will be held on April 26, Phase 3 on May 7, Phase 4 on May 13, Phase 5 on May 20, Phase 6 voting on May 25 and Phase 7 voting will be held on June 1.

The votes will be counted on June 4. (With inputs from agencies) 

Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:17 IST

