Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 25th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

PM Extends Holi Wishes to ‘Modi ka Parivar’, Says ‘May This Festival Bring New Energy, Enthusiasm'

PM Modi conveyed his wishes to the people of the nation, addressing them as his "parivarjan" (extended family) in a social media post on the eve of Holi

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Holi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Holi | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Holi.

PM Modi conveyed his wishes to the people of the nation, addressing them as his "parivarjan" (extended family) in a social media post on the eve of Holi

Taking to his official X handle, the PM posted, “Many happy Holi wishes to all my family members of the country. May this traditional festival decorated with colors of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you.”

President Droupadi Murmu also on Sunday conveyed her greetings to the citizens on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage," she added. 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his Holi greetings to the nation.

"Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colors and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colors of prosperity and harmony in the lives of all of you and become a medium for transmission of new energy," he posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday celebrated Holi with the armed forces posted in Leh, exchanging sweets and applying tika with gulal on their forehead and thanked the soldiers for protecting India’s borders.

People observe ‘Holika Dahan’, which symbolises the burning of evil, a day before Holy which is celebrated with colour and festivity across the country, with many parts of the country marking the day with their unique practices.

The festival will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

