New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Holi.

PM Modi conveyed his wishes to the people of the nation, addressing them as his "parivarjan" (extended family) in a social media post on the eve of Holi.

Taking to his official X handle, the PM posted, “Many happy Holi wishes to all my family members of the country. May this traditional festival decorated with colors of affection and harmony bring new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all of you.”

President Droupadi Murmu also on Sunday conveyed her greetings to the citizens on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

सभी देशवासियों को उमंग और उत्साह के पर्व होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। समरसता और सद्भाव का यह त्योहार भारत की अमूल्य सांस्कृतिक विरासत का जीवंत प्रतीक है । मेरी मंगल कामना है कि रंगों का यह उत्सव देशवासियों में प्रेम और भाईचारे की भावना को और अधिक मजबूत करे तथा सबके जीवन में… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn)

“Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage," she added.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also extended his wishes on the occasion of Holi.

Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours.



Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature.



May the colours of #Holi fill our lives… — Vice President of India (@VPIndia)

“Warm greetings on the joyous occasion of Holi, the festival of colours. Holi serves as a poignant juncture for us to rejuvenate our bonds and welcome the advent of spring. It embodies the celebration of life and the abundance of nature. May the colours of #Holi fill our lives with happiness, hope and harmony. #Holi2024,” he posted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his Holi greetings to the nation.

सभी देशवासियों को रंग व हर्षोल्लास के महापर्व होली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। खुशियों का यह रंगोत्सव आप सभी के जीवन में समृद्धि व सद्भाव का रंग लाए और नई ऊर्जा के संचार का माध्यम बने। pic.twitter.com/K6hZQLXCAG — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah)

"Best wishes to all the countrymen for the great festival of colors and joy, Holi. May this festival of happiness bring colors of prosperity and harmony in the lives of all of you and become a medium for transmission of new energy," he posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on also greeted the nation on the festival of colours.

होली के पर्व की आप सभी को अनंत शुभकामनाएँ। रंगो का यह त्योहार आपके जीवन में उल्लास, उत्साह और नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। Happy Holi! — Rajnath Singh (मोदी का परिवार) (@rajnathsingh)

“Best wishes to all of you on the festival of Holi. May this festival of colors infuse joy, enthusiasm and new energy into your life. Happy Holi!” he posted on his X handle.

On Sunday, Rajnath Singh celebrated Holi with the armed forces posted in Leh, exchanging sweets and applying tika with gulal on their forehead and thanked the soldiers for protecting India’s borders.

People observe ‘Holika Dahan’, which symbolises the burning of evil, a day before Holy which is celebrated with colour and festivity across the country, with many parts of the country marking the day with their unique practices.

The festival will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.