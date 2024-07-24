Published 23:10 IST, July 25th 2024
PM Modi to Attend 25th Anniversary Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26 in Ladakh: Official
The celebrations to mark the 'Rajat Jyanti' of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 war are to be conducted at Drass in Kargil district from July 24 to 26.
