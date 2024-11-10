sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:24 IST, November 10th 2024

PM Modi Accuses Congress 'Shahi Parivar' of Dividing OBC-ST-SC Unity

PM Modi criticized Congress, accusing its 'shahi parivar' of trying to break ST-SC-OBC unity to "snatch reservations under an evil design.", in a rally at Gumla

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi in Jharkhand Bokaro
झारखंड के बोकारो में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी | Image: ANI
18:24 IST, November 10th 2024