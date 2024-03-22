×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

PM Modi's Adorable Moment With Children on His Arrival in Thimphu Wins The Internet | WATCH

Prime Minister Modi's Bhutan visit, earlier scheduled between March 21 and 22, was postponed due to the inclement weather

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi on 2-day Bhutan Visit
PM Modi on 2-day Bhutan Visit | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
PM Modi's Bhutan Visit: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Bhutan on Friday, March 22, for a two-day State visit, he shared a very adorable moments with children in the neighbouring country who can be seen carrying the flags of India and Bhutan. 

PM Modi was accorded a red-carpet welcome upon his arrival at the Paro airport and was warmly received by Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, at Paro airport. 

Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome, with the Bhutanese people lining the entire 45-kilometre route from Paro International Airport to Thimphu which was also decked up with Indian and Bhutanese flags. During which he was seen sharing sharing adorable moment with kids. 

 

All About PM Modi's 2 Day State Visit To Bhutan 

Prime Minister Modi's Bhutan visit, earlier scheduled between March 21 and 22, was postponed due to the inclement weather. He then left for Bhutan on Friday morning. 

The Prime Minister is scheduled to receive a grand welcome at the Tashichho Dzong, a traditional Buddhist monastery and the seat of the Bhutanese government. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital in Thimphu, a state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Government of India in Thimphu.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India last week, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 12:20 IST

