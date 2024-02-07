English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 22:33 IST

PM Modi Affirms Sanatana Dharma as a Solution not 'Dengue:' Chidanand Saraswati

Chidanand Saraswati, shared profound insights during an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

Radhika Dhawad
PM Modi Affirms Sanatana Dharma as a Solution, Dispelling Notions of it as 'Dengue:' Chidanand Saraswati
PM Modi Affirms Sanatana Dharma as a Solution, Dispelling Notions of it as 'Dengue:' Chidanand Saraswati
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: The President, Spiritual Head, Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Chidanand Saraswati, shared profound insights during an exclusive conversation with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami after the Ram Mandir Pran Prathisthan on Monday.

Chidanand Saraswati said, “Today's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthan was truly extraordinary. PM Modi has not only touched the hearts of millions but also fulfilled the dreams of billions. His speech was a reservoir of wisdom that resonated with people from all walks of life, transcending religious boundaries. Through 'Mann ki Baat,' the Prime Minister has effectively transformed the country's atmosphere, demonstrating a commitment to action that matches his words.”

He added, “Modi's inclusive approach, attentive listening, and emphasis on societal unity have left a profound impact. His leadership has made the seemingly impossible possible - Modi hain toh mumkin hain! This event, of unprecedented significance since Independence, has set the stage for a new beginning, marking January 22 as a global milestone. PM Modi's role in dispelling misconceptions about Sanatana Dharma is noteworthy; he portrayed it not as a problem but as a solution. Lord Ram, representing India's soul, encapsulates our strength, dedication, revolution, and peace.”

An idol of the new Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, marking a historic event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi not only celebrated the culmination of a decades-long campaign, primarily under the Hindutva banner, to reclaim the disputed religious site but also issued a call to move beyond the construction of the grand temple. He urged the nation to lay the foundation for a 'strong, capable, and divine' India for the next 1,000 years.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, witnessed by millions on television in their homes and local temples, symbolised the dawn of a new era. This significant event comes after years of efforts, particularly under the Hindutva movement, to regain control of the disputed religious site in Ayodhya. 

Prime Minister Modi's call for building a resilient India adds a transformative dimension to the moment, resonating as a historic milestone just months before the Lok Sabha elections. 

The inauguration marks 34 years since BJP veteran LK Advani's memorable 'Mandir Wahin Banayenge' speech during his Rath Yatra, which played a pivotal role in shaping the politics surrounding the Ram Mandir.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 21:51 IST

