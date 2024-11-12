Maharashtra Polls: PM Modi to Address Rally in Pune Today | LIVE

The U.S struck nine targets at two locations in Syria Monday to hit Iranian-aligned militias that had launched attacks on U.S personnel over the last 24 hours, U.S. Central Command said. US President-elect Donald Trump has selected Florida representative Mike Waltz as his national security adviser, Reuters reported, citing sources on Monday. PM Modi to address rally in Pune today Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Yediyurappa on Monday said that the people should teach Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a befitting lesson by securing victory for NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy from the Channapatna Assembly constituency in the upcoming bypoll.Speaking at a campaign rally for Nikhil in Channapatna, Yediyurappa said, "There's no use in electing Congress puppet CP Yogeshwar in the land of toys. This government can't even fill a single pothole." Vistara's last flight from Odisha took off for Delhi on Monday night, marking the end of the airline's operations from the state ahead of its merger with Air India.