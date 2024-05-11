Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday sat down exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, delving into a wide array of topics ranging from politics to global challenges. Prime Minister told Republic that he has been getting invitations since June last year, with world leaders telling him he'll win the elections. “In 2024, it seems my success story has become a challenge for me. I need blessings to cross new heights. The ‘sky is the limit’ but I have come for much more," PM Modi said.

Here are the top 10 headlines from the much-anticipated interview:

1. Demonetization Aimed at Halting Cash Stash Game: PM Modi elucidated on demonetization, digital payments, and direct benefit transfers, underlining his government's initiatives to combat corruption and promote transparency. (Read the full story here)

2. PM Modi's Firm Stand on Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Reflecting on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst the Ukraine crisis, PM Modi asserted India's commitment to maintaining neutrality and fostering trust among nations. (Read the full story here)

3. Challenging Stalin on Sam Pitroda's Racist Remark: PM Modi dared DMK leader MK Stalin to sever ties with Congress following controversial comments by Sam Pitroda, emphasizing the importance of Tamil pride. (Read the full story here)

4. Debunking Misconceptions on Hindu Population Dip: PM Modi addressed misconceptions surrounding the decline in Hindu population and rise in minorities, emphasizing the inclusive nature of Hindu civilization. (Read the full story here)

5. Warning Against Religion-Based Reservation: PM Modi condemned the idea of religion-based reservation, labeling it as detrimental to the essence of the Indian Constitution and accusing the opposition of divisive politics. (Read the full story here)

6. Iqbal Ansari's Gesture Lauded as True Secularism: PM Modi praised former litigant Iqbal Ansari for attending the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, showcasing a spirit of true secularism despite historical affiliations. (Read the full story here)

7. Revealing Mega Plans for Kolkata and Guwahati: PM Modi unveiled ambitious plans to transform Kolkata and Guwahati into global economic hubs, emphasizing India's potential as a major player in Southeast Asia. (Read the full story here)

8. Dismissing Allegations of Constitution Change: PM Modi rebutted claims that seeking 400 seats in the Lok Sabha implied a desire to alter the Constitution, asserting that it's the opposition advocating for such changes through religious reservations. (Read the full story here)

9. 2036 Olympics in India: PM Modi expressed aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics in India, highlighting his vision to elevate the country's stature in the global sporting arena. (Read the full story here)

10. India's Sporting Ambition: PM Modi reiterated his commitment to bolstering India's presence in international sports, aiming to host major events like the Youth Olympics and the Beach Olympics, in addition to the Olympics. (Read the full story here)

PM Modi on Global Conflicts

Talking about India's active participation in global conflict, the PM said that India stands strong on the idea of peace. Recalling his meeting with the Russian President amidst the ongoing Ukraine war, he said, “I looked Putin in the eye. I told him this wasn’t the time for war.” Furthermore, sharing a recent incident during Ramadan, the PM said that India sent a special envoy to Israel to assist the people affected by the war in Gaza.

Amidst the Lok Sabha Elections in India, the Prime Minister told the Republic that he has been getting invitations since June last year, with world leaders telling him he'll win the elections. "Invitations are piling up as world leaders asserted that I'll be winning the elections," Prime Minister.

Leaders Cutting Across Party Lines React to PM Modi's Biggest Interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has ignited a spectrum of reactions from political leaders across the nation, providing insights into the diverse perspectives on key issues discussed during the interview.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar praised PM Modi's commitment to eradicating corruption and accused opposition parties of indulging in divisive politics for personal gains.

“Prime Minister Modi has absolute determination to eradicate corruption and end the loot of money that was meant for poor. These dynasty have come together in the name of the INDI alliance. They have long history of indulging in loot and corruption,” he said.

“The election is battle for future of India,” he added.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, questioned PM Modi's claims of giving free rein to investigative agencies, urging them to probe into alleged financial irregularities involving prominent industrialists like Adani and Ambani.

Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde criticized the Congress for what he perceived as divisive politics, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and equal opportunities for all communities.

“Congress plays divisive politics. Muslims are given more job opportunities, more funds, and more educational facilities by Congress,” she said.

Anand Dubey, Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed disappointment over what he deemed as a lack of focus on issues such as job creation and development during the interview, calling for a shift away from blame games and towards constructive dialogue.

Tamilisai Soundarrajan, Tamil Nadu BJP Candidate and former governor,Modi's inclusive politics while criticizing the opposition for allegedly promoting divisive agendas based on religion and caste.

