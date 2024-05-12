Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conversed exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, diving deep into a wide range of topics, from politics to global challenges. The Prime Minister told Republic that he has been getting invitations since June last year, with world leaders telling him he'll win the Lok Sabha elections and serve a third term.

"In 2024, it seems my success story has become a challenge for me. I need blessings to cross new heights. The 'sky is the limit' but I have come for much more," PM Modi said in the interview with Arnab.

Advertisement

Here are top headlines from PM Modi with Arnab, the biggest interview of 2024:

1) PM Modi's conviction to eliminate corruption from the country:

Advertisement

PM Modi talked about how he plans to return the money looted through corruption to the people of the country, if elected for the third term in office. He elucidated that probe agencies have recovered nearly Rs. 1.25 lakh crore from the corrupt, which he said will be returned to the poor. (Read full story here)

2) PM Modi makes startling revelations about Congress party:

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made startling claims about the state of affairs within the Indian National Congress. Modi alleged that veteran leaders who have recently departed from the Congress fold revealed disturbing insights about the party's internal dynamics. He asserted, "What I hear from former Congress leaders is that the party is completely engulfed in the realms of extremism and Maoism. Those within Congress are deeply concerned about the party's actions. It is imperative to address this issue, as it is not just about winning votes." (Read full story here)

3) PM Modi talks about the last days of former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, saying that he was pained by the way she was insulted and defamed during her last days. PM Modi, without taking any name, recalled the time when several accusations were made against Sheila Dikshit by the newly formed Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP had also reportedly tried to file an FIR against Dikshit over alleged "misuse" of government funds for advertisements, the alleged tanker scam and others. While explaining about his government's stance in the fight against corruption to Arnab Goswami, the prime minister said that after witnessing serious allegations against Sheila Dikshit, he took it seriously and decided to find out the truth behind any such allegations. (Read full story here)

Advertisement

4) PM Modi talks about the reason behind demonetisation: PM Modi explained demonetisation, digital payments, direct benefit transfer and Aadhaar that were initiatives of his government. In the nation's most awaited interaction, PM Modi explained these efforts by the Centre. (Read full story here)

5) What PM Modi said on Sharad Pawar's reported merger with Congress: PM Modi said that Sharad Pawar, in his current role as National Congress Party's faction NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar, has “lost his identity” and therefore wishes to merge with the Indian National Congress. Pawar is also urging other regional parties to do the same. (Read full story)

Advertisement

6) PM Narendra Modi reveals mega plan for Kolkata and Guwahati: In the interview with Arnab, PM Modi revealed his mega plan for the capital city of West Bengal, Kolkata, and the capital city of Assam, Guwahati. (Read full story)

7) PM Modi's counter to Opposition on changing the Constitution: Prime Minister Narendra Modi refuted claims by Opposition parties that NDA is seeking to return in power with the slogan '400 Paar', with an intention to change the Constitution of India. (Read full story here)

Advertisement

8) PM Modi talks about India's big sporting ambition: PM Narendra Modi revealed his plans to make India a superpower in the sporting sector. The Prime Minister praised the Indian sportspersons who are representing the country on a global stage. Now, with the upcoming phase of the LS elections, the PM has his attention on the realm of sports and athletics as well. He has been in favour of hosting a grand sporting event, such as the Olympics, in the past. In the interview with Arnab, PM Modi reaffirmed his interest in bringing the leading international sporting event to the country in 2036. (Read full story here)

9) PM Modi tears into Congress' religion-based reservation agenda: “Reservation on the basis of religion would be the last nail in the soul of the Indian Constitution,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arnab during the biggest election interview. Comparing the Opposition with a pick-pocket, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on their leaders over the issue of Muslim quota and said that they were playing a game when they started screaming 'Modi will change Constitution'. (Read full story here)

Advertisement

10) PM Modi exposes ‘Minorities in Danger’ narrative: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interview with Arnab, referred to the EAC-PM report on the decline of Hindu population and increase in minorities' share, and said that the wrong narrative has been exposed. (Read full story here)