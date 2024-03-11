Mission Divyastra: PM Modi Announces First Test Flight of Made-in-India Agni 5 Missile

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the first test flight of the Made-in-India Agni 5 missile. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM wrote, “Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology."

This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations. The project director is a woman and has significant women contributions.

With Mission Divyastra, India has joined the elite club of countries possessing Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

This system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages, which ensure that the re-entry vehicles reach the target points within the desired accuracy. The capability is an enunciator of India’s growing technological prowess.