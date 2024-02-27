Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

PM Modi Announces Names of Astronauts of Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.

Press Trust Of India
Gaganyaan mission
PM Modi giving address on Gaganyaan mission. | Image:PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan. The four astronauts are -- Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla -- Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital. 

He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four. The PM was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:39 IST

