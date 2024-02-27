Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:39 IST
PM Modi Announces Names of Astronauts of Gaganyaan Human Space Flight Mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday the names of the four astronauts who are undergoing training for the country's maiden human space flight mission, Gaganyaan. The four astronauts are -- Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla -- Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.
He bestowed 'astronaut wings' to the four. The PM was at the VSSC to inaugurate three major technical facilities of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
