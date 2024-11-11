Published 15:51 IST, November 11th 2024
PM Modi: 'Anti-Nationals' Trying to Divide Society, We Must Unite to Defeat Them
PM Modi on Monday said "anti-national" elements are trying to divide society for selfish gains, urging people to unite and thwart their divisive plans.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
15:51 IST, November 11th 2024