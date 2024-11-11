sb.scorecardresearch
  PM Modi: 'Anti-Nationals' Trying to Divide Society, We Must Unite to Defeat Them

Published 15:51 IST, November 11th 2024

PM Modi: 'Anti-Nationals' Trying to Divide Society, We Must Unite to Defeat Them

PM Modi on Monday said "anti-national" elements are trying to divide society for selfish gains, urging people to unite and thwart their divisive plans.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi
PM Modi | Image: ANI
15:51 IST, November 11th 2024