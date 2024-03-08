Traffic Advisory Issued in View of PM Modi's Visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9 | Image: PTI/File

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate several projects including Sela Tunnel in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, 2024.

The Itanagar police in Arunachal has put traffic restrictions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ensuing visit.

The function will take place at IG Park, Itanagar on March 9 , 2024 where several VVIPs, VIPs are schedule to attend the same.

The Itanagar Suprintendent of Police, Traffic, Itanagar has submitted a letter dated March 4, 2024 for announcement of no parking zones for smooth movement of the VVIP/VIP procession during the function.

In order to ensure proper traffic during the day of PM Modi's visit of and maintaining law and order security, the following roads are hereby announced as No Parking Zone on March 9.



1. Entire road stretch along with footpath/parking space from IG Park Gate No.1 (near Kingcup School) to Rajbhawan via Bank Tinali & Mithun Gate junction.

2. No parking inside the white line or within road pavement from the Bank Tinali overpass to Hollongi Airport.

