×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Traffic Advisory Issued in View of PM Modi's Visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate several projects including Sela Tunnel in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi
Traffic Advisory Issued in View of PM Modi's Visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9 | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate several projects including Sela Tunnel in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, 2024. 

The Itanagar police in Arunachal has put traffic restrictions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ensuing visit. 

Advertisement

The function will take place at IG Park, Itanagar on March 9 , 2024 where several VVIPs, VIPs are schedule to attend the same. 

The Itanagar Suprintendent of Police, Traffic, Itanagar has submitted a letter dated March 4, 2024 for announcement of no parking zones for smooth movement of the VVIP/VIP procession during the function. 

Advertisement

In order to ensure proper traffic during the day of PM Modi's visit of and maintaining law and order security, the following roads are hereby announced as No Parking Zone on March 9. 


1. Entire road stretch along with footpath/parking space from IG Park Gate No.1 (near Kingcup School) to Rajbhawan via Bank Tinali & Mithun Gate junction.

Advertisement


2. No parking inside the white line or within road pavement from the Bank Tinali overpass to Hollongi Airport.
 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

GPU

IndiaAI Mission MeitY

a minute ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

PM Modi in Arunachal

3 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh Transfers Pending Paddy Bonus of Rs 3,716 Crore to Over 12 Lakh Farmers

MSP guarantee

8 minutes ago
BJP has ties with Mahadev betting app promoters: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

कांग्रेस की पहली लिस्ट

8 minutes ago
Amit Shah in MP

Elections 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

Congress LIST For LS 2024

10 minutes ago
DC vs UPW

WPL 2024 live blog

11 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's Old Wish

12 minutes ago
PM Modi

India News LIVE

12 minutes ago
Pablo Picasso

Pablo Picasso Painting

16 minutes ago
Radhamani Amma has licenses for driving in 11 categories.

Radhamani Amma

19 minutes ago
Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Natalie-Benjamin Divorce

21 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu nominates Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murthy Nominated to

23 minutes ago
Government announces unchanged interest rates for small savings schemes

Unchanged interest rates

26 minutes ago
Congress releases first list of candidates

Congress candidate list

28 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

28 minutes ago
India's Defence Ministry seals contracts with HAL, L&T, and BrahMos Aerospace for a range of critical acquisitions totaling Rs 39,125.39 crore.

Defence Investment

33 minutes ago
PFL

Bizarre stoppage

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Omar Abdullah Invites Gandhi Family To Contest From Anantnag

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. 'He already has 35 balls': Kuldeep Yadav on viral exchange with Ashwin

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Karnataka Shocker: Man Assaults Schoolgirl for Blocking His Way, Held

    India News10 hours ago

  4. PM's Light-Hearted Maldives Mention Draws Laughter at Republic Summit

    India News20 hours ago

  5. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: India 135/1 at stumps, trail by 83

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo