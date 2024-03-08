Traffic Advisory Issued in View of PM Modi's Visit to Arunachal Pradesh on March 9 | Image:Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate several projects including Sela Tunnel in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, 2024.

The Itanagar police in Arunachal has put traffic restrictions in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ensuing visit.

Advertisement

PM Narendra Modi to dedicate the Sela Tunnel project to the Nation tomorrow. The Tunnel constructed on the Road connecting Tezpur to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh has been constructed at an altitude of 13000 feet with a total cost of Rs 825 Crore and will provide all-weather… pic.twitter.com/nZBibEQZxO — ANI (@ANI)

The function will take place at IG Park, Itanagar on March 9 , 2024 where several VVIPs, VIPs are schedule to attend the same.

Advertisement

The Itanagar Suprintendent of Police, Traffic, Itanagar has submitted a letter dated March 4, 2024 for announcement of no parking zones for smooth movement of the VVIP/VIP procession during the function.

In order to ensure proper traffic during the day of PM Modi's visit of and maintaining law and order security, the following roads are hereby announced as No Parking Zone on March 9.

Advertisement



1. Entire road stretch along with footpath/parking space from IG Park Gate No.1 (near Kingcup School) to Rajbhawan via Bank Tinali & Mithun Gate junction.



2. No parking inside the white line or within road pavement from the Bank Tinali overpass to Hollongi Airport.



Advertisement

Details of Landmark Sela Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Sela Tunnel project among other infrastructure project in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Sela Tunnel will ensure all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The project is built at a cost of Rs 825 crore and will include two tunnels and over 8 km of approach roads with length of approximately 12 km.

Advertisement

The project comprises two tunnels. Spanning 980 meters, the first tunnel is a single-tube tunnel. The second tunnel measuring 1.5 km in length serves as an emergency escape path.

Arunachal Pradesh eagerly awaits the arrival of our beloved Hon'ble PM, Shri @narendramodi ji, as he will dedicate the Sela Tunnel and launch various development projects worth Rs 55,000 cr for the NorthEast India.

A step towards a developed NorthEast and #ViksitBharat. pic.twitter.com/x7qOL4XCYK — Kiren Rijiju (मोदी का परिवार) (@KirenRijiju)

Sela Tunnel will facilitate year-round access to Tawang and other forward areas bordering China as it is strategically located at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Excavated under the 4,200-metre (13,800 ft) Sela Pass, the tunnel will connect Tawang with Arunachal Pradesh but is often closed due to snowfall and landslides.

Advertisement

The tunnel is constructed on the road and will connect Tezpur to Tawang bordering China.

Executed by Border Road Organization (BRO), the tunnel after attaining completion will be called world's longest bi-lane tunnel.

Advertisement

There will be a link road between the two tunnel which will be 1,200 meters long, according to a news report.

The tunnel is located near Sela Pass and was required as teh Balipara-Chariduar-Twanag Road in the region remained closed for a long period of the year due to snowfall and landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the state.

Advertisement

The tunnel will facilitate the Indian Army's capabilities at the Line of Actual Control by mainhg sure there is deployment of troops, weapons and machinery to the forward areas along the Sino-India border.

UP, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi on a Four-State Tour Tomorrow, March 9, 2024

PM Modi is on a three-day tour of Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh on March 9.

PM Modi will visit Kaziranga National Park in Assam on Saturday morning. He will unveil the 84 feet high statue of Lachit Borphukan, the famous General of the Royal army of Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of multiple development projects strengthening oil, gas, rail and housing sectors at a public programme in Jorhat.

In Arunachal Pradesh, PM will conduct Viksit Bharat Viksit North East programme where he will inaugurate several development initiatives in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh related to sectors like rail, road, health, housing, education, border infrastructure, IT, Power, Oil and Gas, among others.

Advertisement

In Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the cornerstone for several development projects valued at over Rs 41,000 crore.

The prime minister is scheduled to attend the Viksit Bharat Viksit West Bengal program in Siliguri on Saturday afternoon. During the ceremony, he will dedicate several road and rail development projects worth over Rs 4500 crores to the nation.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister will arrive in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, when he will perform Darshan and Pooja at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

