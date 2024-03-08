Advertisement

New Delhi: While presenting the first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, March 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the content creators to take forward his message on gender equality.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Prime Minister said that he was happy to see so many daughters of the country getting rewarded for their hardwork at the National Creators Award. The Prime Minister asked the creators to make 'Nari Shakti' part of their content.

“Content creation can help in rectifying incorrect perceptions”, said the Prime Minister as he recalled his speech from the Red Fort when he raised the issue of discrimination against women and girl children in the Indian households. “I raised the issue of disrespect towards women from the Red Fort,” said PM Modi while addressing the content creators asking them to take forward the spirit of equality among parents while raising boys and girls.

He urged content creators to showcase the capabilities of Nari Shakti of India and gave ideas of a mother conducting her daily tasks and women from rural and tribal areas engaging in economic activity. “Content creation can help in rectifying incorrect perceptions”, the Prime Minister said.

He asked the content creators to associate with society and take this attitude to every household. He said that if done in local languages the impact of the content would be much larger.

Prime Minister on Friday addressed the National Creators Award where he met with several creators and presented them the awards. Over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.