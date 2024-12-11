PM Modi Asks Kapoor Family To Make A Film On Raj Kapoor's Towering Presence In Central Asia

New Delhi: The Kapoor Family is ready to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary Raj Kapoor on December 14. They even went to the national capital to invite the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to join the celebrations. During his meeting, PM Modi requested them to make a film about Raj Kapoor's impact on the people of Central Asia.

PM said "Ek kaam ho sakta hai kya? Khas kar ki Central Asia… koi aisi film bane jo wahan ke logo ke dil main, dimaag par, Raj sahab… aaj itne dino ke baad bhi unka poora control hai, main batata hoon" ( Can something be done, specially in Central Asia…..make a film that captures their heart and mind, Raj Sahab…. even after so many days he still has full control, I'm telling you.)

He also added “Unke jeevan ka prabhav hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki Central Asia main bohot badi takat hai ji. Hume isko punarjeevit karna chahiye. Hume isko nayi peedhi tak jodna chahiye. Ek link bane, vaisa koi creative work karna chahiye” (Its the impact of his life. I think that Central Asia has a big power. We should revive his legacy and teach the younger generation. We should do something creative for this.)