PM Modi Attacks Opposition in Assam, Says Previous Leadership Was Ashamed of Culture: TOP QUOTES

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the former leaders during his visit to Assam on Sunday, February 4, claiming that the leaders since independence have been ashamed of India's culture and traditions. PM Modi underlined that Maa Kamakhya Mandir can become the tourist hotspot of the region. PM Modi during his visit to Guwahati unveiled development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam. The infrastructure projects, some funded by the state government and some by the Centre, were unveiled at a function at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati. Some of the major projects for which foundation stones were laid were the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati (Rs 358 crore), the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

Top Quotes from PM Modi's address in Guwahati, Assam:

“After independence those who were in power for years, even they could not understand the importance of the sacred places of worship. For political benefits, they started a trend of being ashamed of their own culture and history. No country can progress by neglecting its history. But, in the last ten years the situation in the country has changed,” said PM Modi. "Our pilgrimages, our temples, our places of faith, these are not just places to visit. These are indelible signs of our civilization's journey of thousands of years. This is a testimony to how India stood firm in the face of every crisis," said PM Modi. "Through the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, I got this opportunity again to unveil various development projects in Assam. A little while ago, infrastructure projects worth Rs 11,600 crore were unveiled. These projects will help in improving the connectivity of this region to Southeast Asia," said PM Modi on the development projects unveiled by him during the visit. "Before the BJP government in Assam, there were only 6 medical colleges, whereas today there are 12 medical colleges. Assam is today becoming a major centre for cancer treatment in the Northeast," PM Modi added. On AFSPA, PM Modi said, “More than 7000 youth of Assam have left their weapons & have taken a Sankalp to work for the progress of the country. In a lot of regions, AFSPA has been removed. A country cannot progress with a small target.”

PM Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday evening, and stayed the night at the Koinadhara State Guest House in the city.