Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Cong Denied Common Man’s Sacrifices in Freedom Movement, Says PM Modi in MP’s Balaghat. Top Quotes

In Balaghat, PM Modi kicked off the BJP's elections campaign with criticizing Congress and setting the tone for Lok Sabha polls.

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm modi
Cong Denied Common Man's Sacrifices in Freedom Movement, Says PM Modi in MP's Balaghat. Top Quotes
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Balaghat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Maoist-hit Balaghat. Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a roadshow in Pilibhit. The Prime Minister will hold a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's South Chennai and Central Chennai later in the day. In Balaghat, PM Modi kicked off the BJP's elections campaign with criticizing Congress. 

He slammed the narrow-mindedness of the Congress party after it came to power post independence. He said that that the grand old party pushed country towards backwardness. He highlighted the cracks in INDI alliance and said that the parties in the block are fighting among each other, hence urged people to vote for the saffron party. The Prime Minister exuded confidence that women will vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. Here are the top quotes by PM Modi in the Balaghat election campaign. 

 

1) 4-5 months ago, in the assembly elections here, you all together completely wiped out the Congress. Now in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress people are not fighting with BJP, they are fighting with each other. That is why the voice is coming from every corner of Madhya Pradesh - Modi government once again.

2) At one time, the Congress government used to go to other countries with its complaints. But today times have changed, big countries of the world, countries fighting among themselves, come to India to talk about their issues. Seeing this status of our country, the morale of every Indian gets boosted.

3) For decades after independence, Congress followed a very old mindset. Firstly, they were filled with the arrogance of the freedom movement and the sacrifices made by the common man in the freedom movement, the penance and sacrifices were denied by Congress as soon as it came to power. A small family became dominant and its thinking pushed the country towards backwardness.

4) Modi is a devotee of Mahakaal...If Modi bows then it is before the public or before Mahakaal.

5) The love from mothers and sisters here clearly hints at the results in Madhya Pradesh on June 4.

 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

