Updated March 14th, 2024 at 13:16 IST
India News LIVE: Supreme Court grants interim protection to Teesta Setalvad
PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday, launched the National Sickel Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission in MP's Shahdol. West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose met with the family of a man killed in a firing incident on June 27. Hearing in the sexual assault case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been adjourned.
- India
- 1 min read
10: 47 IST, July 1st 2023
BMC says three people got injured in a wall collapse incident after some part of the front side wall collapsed of 1st floor near Manohar collage, in the Dharavi Area of Mumbai. The injured are admitted to Sion Hospital and are stable.
8: 48 IST, July 1st 2023
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the case of Teesta Setalvad at 9:15 pm on July 1. Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Dutta will hear the matter. This comes after a two-judge bench referred the case to a larger bench earlier today. The hearing is on whether to provide relief to Setalvad, accused of fabricating evidence against some people after the 2002 Godhara riots, who is out on bail after securing interim bail in September 2022.
Advertisement
8: 36 IST, July 1st 2023
Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray's son and MLA Aaditya Thackeray joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rahul Kanal, Yuva Sena leader and close aide of Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Aaditya Thackeray joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/gmx67GHTJ6— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
Welcoming him into the party fold, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Sena-BJP government in the state has the blessings of the public which is why so many genuine and committed individuals are joining him. "We have seen Rahul's work during Covid. When people were scared to step out, it was people like us who are committed to public welfare were out on the streets offering help, "said Shinde. Several Congress party workers from Wardha district too joined Shiv Sena on Saturday.
8: 23 IST, July 1st 2023
Four people were arrested from Haryana's Ambala district on Saturday for their alleged involvement in the attack on Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, a police official said.
They were apprehended in a joint operation by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police, Haryana Special Task Force Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said. The Dalit leader was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on his car in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh on June 28.
The four were arrested from the Shahzadpur area in Ambala, Kumar said and added that the accused were identified as Vikas of Haryana and Vikas, Prashant and Lovish of Uttar Pradesh. Vikas belonged to Gonder village in Haryana's Karnal district while the three others hailed from Rankhandi village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur area, he said.
Kumar said no weapon was seized from them and they were handed over to the Uttar Pradesh Police. On June 28, Aazad (36) had gone to attend a 'terhavin' ritual at a supporter's home in Saharanpur district's Deoband and the assailants fired "four shots" at his SUV when he was leaving.
(With PTI inputs)
Advertisement
8: 12 IST, July 1st 2023
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the situation in Manipur will improve in 7-10 days. "The state and central governments working ‘silently’ to restore peace," he said per PTI.
7: 09 IST, July 1st 2023
The Supreme Court judges hearing the case of Teesta Setalvad have referred the matter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to place it before a larger bench. The two-judge bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra hearing the matter made the referral after being unable to agree on whether to grant relief to Setalvad. The apex court was hearing the plea of Teesta Setalvad in a special sitting after the Gujarat High Court rejected her regular bail plea. This was in connection with FIR by state police accusing her of fabricating documents to implicate high government functionaries in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots. Setalvad is out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court in September 2022. Read more here.
#BREAKING | A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra differ on granting interim bail to Teesta Setalvad in a matter relating to alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.— Republic (@republic) July 1, 2023
The bench refers the matter to Chief Justice of India DY… pic.twitter.com/RpBB3eYK9N
Advertisement
6: 49 IST, July 1st 2023
Teesta Setalvad has moved the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court order which rejected her bail plea and directed her to surrender. She is accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.
Setalvad and co-accused and former Director General of Police R B Sreekumar were taken into custody by Gujarat police on June 25 last year and a court sent them in judicial custody on July 2 after their police remand ended. Tap here to read more.
#BREAKING on #ThisIsExclusive | Teesta Setalvad to move Supreme Court against Gujarat High Court order rejecting her bail plea#Gujarat #TeestaSetalvad— Republic (@republic) July 1, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/Q9z2HeB79d
6: 14 IST, July 1st 2023
The Delhi police on Saturday arrested Vikas alias Fatti and Vanshu for stabbing a man, Ashish alias Dhanu who later succumbed to his injuries. The incident was reported at Delhi Cantt.
Delhi | Two people, identified as Vikas alias Fatti and Vanshu arrested for stabbing a man, Ashish alias Dhanu who later succumbed to his injuries. A case was registered at PS Delhi Cantt. pic.twitter.com/DjNrImyOv2— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
Advertisement
5: 41 IST, July 1st 2023
"I welcome the statement of Vikramaditya Singh. When talks are held about UCC, the inner voices of a lot of people from different political parties and ideologies tell them that if this decision will be taken, it will be in the interest of the nation and society," former Himachal Pradesh CM and BJP leader Jairam Thakur said reacting to Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh's statement on supporting the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
"If Vikramaditya Singh has said this, it means that he listened to his conscience and expressed it," he further said to ANI.
5: 10 IST, July 1st 2023
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized around 1.5 kg of heroin near a village in Punjab's Ferozepur district. At around 11:30 am on July 1, the troops observed suspicious objects flowing with the stream of the Satluj river. The objects turned out to be two plastic bottles filled with heroin.
(Plastic bottles with heroin recovered by BSF troops)
Advertisement
4: 47 IST, July 1st 2023
Congress minister Vikramaditya Singh said that he will support the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) once it will be introduced by the union government. Vikramaditya is a cabinet minister in Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh state and holds the portfolio of sports and youth affairs.
4: 28 IST, July 1st 2023
"Today, the country is taking a big resolution on this land of Shahdol. This resolution is a resolution to make the lives of the tribal brothers and sisters of our country safe. This resolution is to get rid of the disease of sickle cell anemia. This is a resolution to save the lives of 2.5 lakh children and their family members who are affected by sickle cell anemia every year," PM Modi said after the launch of the National Sickel Cell Anemia Elimination Mission in Shahdol, MP.
PM Shri @narendramodi launches Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission. #जनजातीय_समाज_मोदी_के_साथ https://t.co/Plrqce80PJ— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
Advertisement
3: 03 IST, July 1st 2023
West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, on Saturday, visited the violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar's Dinhata area. He also met with the family of a man killed in a firing incident on June 27.
#BREAKING | West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose visits violence-hit areas in Dinhata#WestBengal #PanchayatPolls #Dinhata— Republic (@republic) July 1, 2023
Tune in- https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/YUCrHChn0H
2: 38 IST, July 1st 2023
The hearing in the Rouse Avenue court in connection with the former President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was adjourned for July 7, taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the court.
- On June 15, an approximately 1500-page charge sheet was filed by the Delhi Police against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, sections 354, 354A, 354D of IPC have been imposed.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court fixes July 7 for consideration on taking cognizance on chargesheet filed against former chief of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the alleged sexual harassment case.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
(file photo) pic.twitter.com/1PWijxuVXV
Advertisement
1: 53 IST, July 1st 2023
Buldhana bus tragedy | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach the accident site on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway. 25 people have lost their lives in the accident.
#WATCH | Buldhana bus tragedy | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach the accident site on the Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
25 people have lost their lives in the accident. pic.twitter.com/hZoqYfzQXO
CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis also visited the Buldhana Civil Hospital where injured patients have been admitted.
#WATCH | Buldhana bus tragedy | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis reach Buldhana Civil Hospital where injured patients have been admitted.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries in the bus accident. pic.twitter.com/hXRDY1nHwP
1: 38 IST, July 1st 2023
Bihar Police lathi-charge CTET aspirants as they protest against the state government in Patna. The teacher aspirants have been demanding a domicile policy from the government.
#WATCH | Bihar Police lathi-charge CTET aspirants as they protest against the state government in Patna pic.twitter.com/DsSCGbFCTK— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
Advertisement
1: 08 IST, July 1st 2023
Gujarat High Court rejects regular bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, directs her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases.
Gujarat High Court rejects regular bail plea of Teesta Setalvad, directs her to surrender immediately in a case pertaining to alleged fabrication of evidence to frame innocent people in 2002 post-Godhra riots cases— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 1, 2023
12: 59 IST, July 1st 2023
Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the #MonsoonSession.
Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the #MonsoonSession.— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 1, 2023
Advertisement
12: 50 IST, July 1st 2023
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma opposing the Uniform Civil Code said, "It goes against the idea of India itself. India is a diverse nation and diversity is what is our strength. Without seeing the actual content of the draft if it comes out, it will be difficult to go into details but from a basic concept point of view, we (referring to Meghalaya) are a matrilineal society for example and that is what our strength has been and that is what our culture has been. Now that cannot be changed for us. As a political party, we realise that the entire North East for a matter of fact has got a unique culture and hence we would want that remain and we wouldn't want that to be touched."
12: 25 IST, July 1st 2023
UPA spent Rs 90,000 cr on agriculture in 5 years, we spent 3 times more on PM Kisan scheme: PM Modi.
Advertisement
12: 19 IST, July 1st 2023
Our government has been very serious since the beginning to ensure that the farmers get a fair price for their crops.
In the last 9 years, by increasing the MSP, more than Rs 15 lakh crore has been given to the farmers by purchasing on MSP.
किसानों को उनकी फसल की उचित कीमत मिले इसे लेकर हमारी सरकार शुरू आए बहुत गंभीर रही है।— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
पिछले 9 साल में MSP को बढ़ाकर, MSP पर खरीद कर 15 लाख करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा किसानों को दिए गए हैं।
- पीएम @narendramodi#PMModiatICC pic.twitter.com/EC4YkHHTT2
12: 15 IST, July 1st 2023
In the last 4 years, 2.5 lakh crore rupees have been sent directly to the bank accounts of the farmers under this scheme.
You can guess how big this amount is from the fact that the total agricultural budget for the five years before 2014 was less than Rs 90 thousand crore.
बीते 4 वर्षों में इस योजना के अंतर्गत 2.5 लाख करोड़ रुपये सीधे किसानों के बैंक खातों में भेजे गए हैं।— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
ये रकम कितनी बड़ी है इसका अंदाजा आप इस बात से लगा सकते हैं कि 2014 से पहले के 5 वर्षों का कुल कृषि बजट ही मिलाकर 90 हजार करोड़ रुपये से कम था
- पीएम @narendramodi#PMModiatICC pic.twitter.com/u2dDlci4LB
Advertisement
12: 13 IST, July 1st 2023
Today, the farmer is paying around Rs 270 for a urea bag. The same bag costs Rs 720 in Bangladesh, Rs 800 in Pakistan and Rs 2100 in China...In the last 9 years, more than Rs 10 lakh crore have been spent on the fertilizer subsidy by the BJP govt. This is the biggest guarantee.
Today, the farmer is paying around Rs 270 for a urea bag. The same bag costs Rs 720 in Bangladesh, Rs 800 in Pakistan and Rs 2100 in China...In the last 9 years, more than Rs 10 lakh crore have been spent on the fertilizer subsidy by the BJP govt. This is the biggest guarantee— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
-… pic.twitter.com/y56RDN33UL
12: 01 IST, July 1st 2023
We have made arrangements for tax disputes of 15 thousand crores pending for years with sugar mills and such disputes should not arise in future.
हमनें शुगर मिलों के वर्षों से लंबित 15 हजार करोड़ के tax dispute और भविष्य में इस तरह के dispute जेनरेट न हो इस तरह की व्यवस्था की है।— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
- श्री @AmitShah#PMModiatICC pic.twitter.com/m5lQw1TerA
Advertisement
11: 57 IST, July 1st 2023
Today, if we are the biggest producer of milk in the world, it can be attributed to dairy cooperatives. If India is one of the biggest producers of sugar, it can also be attributed to cooperatives.
Today, if we are the biggest producer of milk in the world, it can be attributed to dairy cooperatives. If India is one of the biggest producers of sugar, it can also be attributed to cooperatives.— BJP (@BJP4India) July 1, 2023
- PM @narendramodi #PMModiatICC pic.twitter.com/UXg956A2Dd
11: 54 IST, July 1st 2023
Addressing the Indian Cooperative Congress. The sector plays a vibrant role in the country's progress.
Addressing the Indian Cooperative Congress. The sector plays a vibrant role in the country's progress. https://t.co/7VH4XNbqTQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 1, 2023
Advertisement
11: 47 IST, July 1st 2023
Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane, says "The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when at around 1:35 am when it met with an accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway, after which the diesel tank of the bus caught fire. Around 8 people could save their lives. Around 33 passengers were travelling in the bus. The majority of deaths were caused due to burning"
11: 47 IST, July 1st 2023
Twenty-five bus passengers were charred to death after the vehicle caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district earlier today.
Advertisement
11: 47 IST, July 1st 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will visit the accident site and meet the injured in hospital today.
Read full story here
11: 47 IST, July 1st 2023
I boarded the Vidarbha Travels bus from Nagpur for Aurangabad. The bus overturned and caught fire immediately after it met with an accident on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway. 3-4 people broke the window and escaped, soon after there was a blast in the bus: Yogesh Ramdas Gavai, a survivor of Buldhana bus accident.
Read full story here.
Advertisement
12: 57 IST, March 14th 2024
We bought the bus in the year 2020. The bus driver Danish was experienced in driving. We have got information that the bus hit the road divider after tyre burst. Due to the presence of flammable items in the bus, the bus caught fire: Virendra Darna, owner of the bus that met with an accident in Buldhana, Maharashtra
12: 59 IST, March 14th 2024
With the onset of Monsoon season, the prices of vegetables have soared across the country
Advertisement
1: 00 IST, March 14th 2024
1: 02 IST, March 14th 2024
The road accident in Maharashtra's Buldhana district is heartbreaking. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives in this horrific accident. Quick treatment is being provided to the injured by the administration. I pray to God for his speed.
Advertisement
1: 07 IST, March 14th 2024
Deeply saddened by the devastating bus mishap in Buldhana, Maharashtra. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their lives. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the bus mishap in Buldhana. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Narendra Modi.
Advertisement
1: 09 IST, March 14th 2024
Buldhana District Collector Dr HP Tummod on the bus tragedy, says "25 people have lost their lives in the accident. Identification of the bodies is being done. We will hand over the bodies to the relatives after the DNA identification"
Advertisement
1: 10 IST, March 14th 2024
The 62-day long annual yatra to the Holy cave shrine of Amarnath in the South Kashmir Himalayas began on Saturday, July 1st, amid chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bam Bam Bhole'. This year, the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the South Kashmir Himalayas is expected to witness a higher attendance of pilgrims than usual. Deputy Commissioner Syed Fakruddin of Anantnag said, "The endeavour is to ensure that the pilgrims feel secure and visit the shrine peacefully
8: 38 IST, July 1st 2023
Maharashtra | A total of 33 people were travelling on the bus out of which 25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries. The driver of the bus also survived and said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus: Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane
Maharashtra | A total of 33 people were travelling on the bus out of which 25 people died and 8 people sustained injuries. The driver of the bus also survived and said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus: Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
Advertisement
8: 35 IST, July 1st 2023
The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained: Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane.
The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died… pic.twitter.com/zqnNgEpbSj— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
8: 32 IST, July 1st 2023
26 people died and 8 people sustained injuries after a bus carrying 33 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from Buldhana Civil Hospital where injured patients have been admitted.— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023
26 people died and 8 people sustained injuries after a bus carrying 33 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. pic.twitter.com/AdYnNSHvil
Advertisement
8: 28 IST, July 1st 2023
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed deep grief over the horrific accident of a private bus on the Samriddhi highway near Sindkhedaraja in Buldhana district. Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families, the Chief Minister has announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the relatives of the deceased in this unfortunate incident. Expressing that he is distressed by this terrible accident, the Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
As soon as the information about the accident came, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contacted the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Buldhana on phone and took information about the incident. While giving instructions to provide immediate help to the accident victims, the Chief Minister also directed to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured at government expense. As soon as the information about the accident came to light, the emergency medical service team deployed for the highway as well as the fire brigade reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The injured passengers were removed and admitted to the hospital.
बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील सिंदखेडराजाजवळ समृद्धी महामार्गावर खाजगी बसच्या झालेल्या भीषण अपघाताबद्दल मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी तीव्र दुःख व्यक्त केले आहे. या अपघातातील मृत आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबिंयांप्रति सहवेदना प्रकट करुन या दुर्दैवी घटनेतील मृतांच्या नातेवाईकांना मुख्यमंत्री…— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 1, 2023
8: 22 IST, July 1st 2023
"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," said Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane.
Advertisement
Published July 1st, 2023 at 08:22 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.