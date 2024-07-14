Published 19:05 IST, July 14th 2024
PM Modi Becomes World's Most Followed Leader on X, Beats Virat Kohli, Taylor Swift
PM Modi achieved yet another milestone by becoming the most followed world leader on the social media platform X with over 100 million followers.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
PM Narendra Modi crosses the milestone of 100 million followers on X | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:53 IST, July 14th 2024