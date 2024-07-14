sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:05 IST, July 14th 2024

PM Modi Becomes World's Most Followed Leader on X, Beats Virat Kohli, Taylor Swift

PM Modi achieved yet another milestone by becoming the most followed world leader on the social media platform X with over 100 million followers.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Radhika Dhawad
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Narendra Modi crosses the milestone of 100 million followers on X
PM Narendra Modi crosses the milestone of 100 million followers on X | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:53 IST, July 14th 2024