PM Modi Conferred Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday bestowed Bhutan’s highest civilian award ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the growth of India-Bhutan relations and for his distinguished service to the Bhutanese nation and people. PM Narendra Modi, who is on a 2-day visit to the neighbouring country Bhutan, was conferred Bhutan’s highest civilian award by King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck also known as the Druk Gyalpo. With this, PM Modi became the first foreign Head of Government to receive Bhutan’s highest civilian honour.

After receiving the historic honour, Prime Minister Modi took to X and said, “Honoured to be conferred with the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ Award by Bhutan. I dedicate it to 140 crore Indians.”

The prime minister further added, “Today is a very big day in my life, I have been conferred with Bhutan’s highest civilian honour. Every award is special, but when you receive an award from another country, this shows that both countries are moving on the right path… I accept this honour on the basis of every Indian and thank you for this.”

As per ranking and precedence established, the ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ was instituted as the decoration for lifetime achievement and is the pinnacle of the honor system in Bhutan, taking precedence over all orders, decorations and medals.

Since the institution of the award, it has been conferred upon only four eminent personalities and the recipients of the award includes the names of Royal Queen Grandmother Ashi Kesang Choden Wangchuck in 2008, Je Thrizur Tenzin Dendup (68th Je Khenpo of Bhutan) in 2008 and Je Khenpo Trulku Ngawang Jigme Choedra in 2018.

