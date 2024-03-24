×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 09:43 IST

PM Modi calls for rules-based post-Covid world order

The ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Narendra Modi at ASEAN summit called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order
PM Narendra Modi at ASEAN summit called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order, Image: Twitter/NarendraModi | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for building a rules-based post-COVID world order and strengthening the voice of the Global South. In an address at the annual ASEAN-India summit here, the prime minister also underlined the need for ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners. India supports the ASEAN outlook on Indo-Pacific, Modi told the leaders of the grouping.

The prime minister described ASEAN as the epicentre of growth, saying it plays a crucial role in global development. The 21st century is Asia's century. It is a century of all of us, he said. It will be mutually beneficial for all of us to develop a rules-based post-Covid world order as well as efforts by all (Sabka Prayas) for human welfare, Modi said.

Modi said there has been consistent progress in "our mutual cooperation" in spite of the atmosphere of global uncertainty. ASEAN is the central pillar of India's Act East policy, he added. The prime minister also noted that the ASEAN-India partnership has entered its fourth decade. ASEAN occupies a prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative, he said. 

Advertisement

Published September 7th, 2023 at 09:43 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

4-Year-Old Girl Raped by Tuition Teacher's Brother, Delhi Police Releases Statement in Case

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

3 minutes ago
Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

3 minutes ago
Holika Dahan 2024: Check Date And Time

Holika Dahan 2024

10 minutes ago
Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

Celebs At Iftar Party

10 minutes ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

11 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana On Politics

12 minutes ago
2 Minor Siblings Dead Due To Suspected Food Poisoning In Chhattisgarh, 5 Family Member Hospitalised

2 Minor Siblings Dead

14 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

14 minutes ago
Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer On IKWYDLS

16 minutes ago
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore On Divorce

17 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna

Most-Paid South Actress

18 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Unique Roles

18 minutes ago
Former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih.

Solih Advises Diplomacy

21 minutes ago
Fukrey Team

Fukrey Cast Reunion

23 minutes ago
Sunil Chhetri holds the record for the most international goals scored for India with 93 goals in 145 appearances, maintaining an impressive ratio of 0.64.

Chhetri felicitated

25 minutes ago
Why won't Kejriwal step down?

Kejriwal in ED custody

28 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana For Lok Sabha

29 minutes ago
Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories9 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 10 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News12 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo