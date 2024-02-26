Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:43 IST

Centre’s Mega Infra Push: 2,000 Rail Projects Worth Rs 41,000 Crore Inaugurated

Calling the Indian Railways a mode of ‘Ease of Travel’ for Indians, PM Modi said that a sector that was called loss-making is now a profit-making endeavour

Srinwanti Das
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi launched Rs 41,000 crore railway infra projects today
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi launched Rs 41,000 crore railway infra projects today | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone of more than 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crore. This includes redeveloping 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Calling the Indian Railways a mode of ‘Ease of Travel’ for Indians, PM Modi said that a sector that was called loss-making is now a profit-making endeavour and aids the country’s economy.

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation.”

“In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated,” he added.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also posted on X about the project.

Gomti Nagar Station Redevelopment

Further, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore. To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 1,500 road-over bridges and underpasses spread across 24 states and UTs, to be built at a cost of around Rs 21,520 crores. The 553 stations, which will be redeveloped, are spread across 27 states and UTs.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

