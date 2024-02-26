Advertisement

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: PM Narendra Modi on Monday virtually laid the foundation stone of more than 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth around Rs 41,000 crore. This includes redeveloping 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

Calling the Indian Railways a mode of ‘Ease of Travel’ for Indians, PM Modi said that a sector that was called loss-making is now a profit-making endeavour and aids the country’s economy.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation.”

Today is a historic day for our Railways!



At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation.



In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The… https://t.co/ddKNWiGIn4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2024

“In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated,” he added.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also posted on X about the project.

Advertisement

Countdown begins!!



✅2000 Projects

✅Rs. 41,000 Crore pic.twitter.com/QA0bRglyRW — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 25, 2024

Gomti Nagar Station Redevelopment

Further, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh, which has been redeveloped at a total cost of around Rs 385 crore. To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of 1,500 road-over bridges and underpasses spread across 24 states and UTs, to be built at a cost of around Rs 21,520 crores. The 553 stations, which will be redeveloped, are spread across 27 states and UTs.