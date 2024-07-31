sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:44 IST, July 31st 2024

'PM Modi Closely Monitoring Wayanad Landslide Situation' Says Union Minister George Kurian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the landslide situation in Kerala's Wayanad district, Union Minister George Kurian said here.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the landslide situation in Kerala's Wayanad district, Union Minister George Kurian said here. | Image: X
  • 2 min read
13:44 IST, July 31st 2024