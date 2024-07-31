Published 13:44 IST, July 31st 2024
'PM Modi Closely Monitoring Wayanad Landslide Situation' Says Union Minister George Kurian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the landslide situation in Kerala's Wayanad district, Union Minister George Kurian said here.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the landslide situation in Kerala's Wayanad district, Union Minister George Kurian said here. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:44 IST, July 31st 2024