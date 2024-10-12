sb.scorecardresearch
  • PM Modi Condoles Gujarat Wall Collapse; Rs 2 Lakh for Deceased and Rs 50,000 for Injured from PMNRF

Published 21:14 IST, October 12th 2024

PM Modi Condoles Gujarat Wall Collapse; Rs 2 Lakh for Deceased and Rs 50,000 for Injured from PMNRF

PM Modi expressed condolences for the Gujarat wall collapse victims, announcing ₹2 lakh for deceased families and ₹50,000 for the injured.

21:14 IST, October 12th 2024