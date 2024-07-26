Published 13:32 IST, July 26th 2024
PM Modi Conducts 'First Blast' of Shinkun La Tunnel
PM Modi carried out the "first blast" for the construction of a tunnel that aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi carried out the "first blast" for the construction of a tunnel that aims to provide all-weather connectivity between Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
13:32 IST, July 26th 2024