New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet colleagues on taking oath, expressing confidence that they will deliver good governance to the state's people and build on the pro-people work done in the last decade.

Three-time MLA Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, was sworn in as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Modi and other dignitaries.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai administered the oath to Sawant (48) and eight other BJP MLAs as cabinet ministers in a ceremony held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium at Bambolim near Panaji, four km from the Raj Bhavan.

Over 10,000 people were present during the function.