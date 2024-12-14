PM Modi in Lok Sabha: Working With Full Force For A Secular Civil Code

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the government's commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, stating that his government was working with "full force" for a "Secular Civil Code".

Taking part in the discussion in Lok Sabha on 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' the Prime Minister said the subject of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was also on the mind of the Constituent Assembly.

"There was a long discussion there. After the debate, it was decided that it would be better if the government that gets elected takes a decision on this and implements UCC in the country... The Supreme Court has also said many times that UCC should be brought into the country... Keeping in mind the spirit of the Constitution and the makers of the Constitution, we are working with full force for a Secular Civil Code," PM Modi said.

PM Modi attacked the Congress over Article 370 concerning Jammu and Kashmir which was scrapped by his government in August 2019.

"Everyone knows about 370 but very few know about 35-A... If there is any first son of the Constitution of India, then it is the Parliament but they have strangled it too. They imposed 35-A on the country without bringing it to the Parliament... This work was done on the orders of the President and the Parliament of the country was kept in the dark," he said.

The Prime Minister also attacked the Congress over the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government in 1975.

"It is 75 years of the Constitution. But 25 years also has an importance, so do 50 years and 60 years...When the country was witnessing 25 years of Constitution, at the same time Constitution in our country was razed. Emergency was imposed, democratic systems were finished, the country was turned into a prison, citizens's rights were looted, and press freedom was curtailed. This sin on the forehead of Congress can never be erased.

Whenever democracy will be discussed across the world, Congress' sin will never be erased because democracy was strangled," PM Modi said.

Referring to the Nehru-Gandhi family, PM Modi alleged that it "has challenged the Constitution at all levels".

"Highs and lows occurred, there were difficulties too, there were obstacles as well. But I bow before the people of the country once again that they strongly stood with the Constitution...I do not want to make personal criticism on anyone but it is important to place facts before the country. That is why, I would like to do that," he said.

"One family of Congress left no stone unturned in hurling a blow to the Constitution. I am mentioning that one family because in 75 years of our journey, they ruled for 55 years. So, the country has the right to know what happened. The tradition of this family's ill-thoughts, bad policies is ongoing continuously. This family has challenged the Constitution at all levels," he added.