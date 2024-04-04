×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

Mamata Banerjee Attempts Fear-Mongering Over CAA Notification, PM Modi Hits Back: Top Quotes

Here are the top quotes from his high powered speech in Cooch Behar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
West Bengal PM Modi
Mamata Banerjee Attempts Fear-Mongering Over CAA Notification, PM Modi Hits Back: Top Quotes | Image:BJP Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Cooch Behar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday captivated the people of West Bengal's Cooch Behar with his stirring speech. With his high-octane speech, he set the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024. In his public address, the Prime Minister castifated West Bengal Cgief minister mamata Banerjee over Sandeskhali incident and said that the government made efforts to shield the accused persons in the incident. He emphasized that the BJP has the capability to stop atrocities against women in West Bengal. The Prime Minister pledged to make sure that Sandeshkhali culprits are punished. Here are the top quotes from his high powered speech in Cooch Behar. 

1) “It is the BJP only which can stop atrocities against women here. The whole country has seen how the TMC govt tried its best to protect the accused in Sandeshkhali. BJP has resolved to ensure punishment for the accused in the Sandeshkhali incident. They will have to spend their lives in jail.”

2) TMC govt here doesn't allow the implementation of Central schemes in West Bengal... To establish medical colleges is the identity of the BJP. We want to establish a medical college in every district in the country. But the TMC govt doesn't allow us to do this in West Bengal. Despite giving record amounts of money to West Bengal, many projects are not completed on time due to TMC.

3) For decades Congress kept giving the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'. It is the BJP govt which in the last ten years alleviated 25 crore people from poverty. This happened because we are working sincerely and our 'niyat' is right."

4) TMC, Leftists and Congress might look like rebels, but behind the curtains, they are all partners. A huge amount of money has been found in the houses of TMC leaders. Under the guise of 'giving jobs', they loot people. I say 'remove corruption', they say 'save the corrupt leaders'.

5) INDI alliance is busy with its politics of lies and deceit. They never cared for the marginalised communities. Now that we have brought CAA, they are spreading rumours...TMC and Leftists will try to scare you and use undemocratic means to achieve their goals. But, you have seen my work for 10 years, and you must have faith in 'Modi ki Guarantee'.

6) I make big decisions so that the marginalised communities can live with ease.  For decades, Congress gave the empty slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', while Modi actually uplifted 25 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. When there is purity in intentions, there is transparency and efficiency in results.

7) Post-independence, for decades, people only knew the 'Congress Model' of governance. The world says that Modi is a strong leader who makes big decisions... to those, I'd like to say that I am merely a servant of my people. I make big decisions so that the aspirations of 140 crore Indians can be fulfilled.

8) 21st century is crucial for Bharat. It is the time we build a Viksit Bharat.  This election will lead India to development and make it the third-largest economy.  We cannot afford to have a weak govt in Delhi. We need stability at the Central level
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

