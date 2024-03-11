×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

PM Modi Distributes 1000 Kisan Drones to NaMo Drone Didis | Details Here

PM Modi watched drone demonstrations at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, distributed 1,000 drones, and allocated 10,000 crores in financial support.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Distributes 1,000 Drones With 10,000 Crores Of Financial Support
PM Modi Distributes 1,000 Drones With 10,000 Crores Of Financial Support | Image:PTI
New Delhi: At the Sashakt Nari Viksit Bharat program here,  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis from across the nation, who demonstrated their skills simultaneously from 10 different locations. 

“I believe that the 'Nari Shakti' can lead the technological revolution of India in this 21st century. Today, we see in the IT sector, space sector, and science sector how Indian women are making their name.  In the number of women commercial pilots, India ranks first in the world”, the Prime Minister said. 

"In the coming years, drone technology is going to expand in the country. Innumerable avenues are going to open up for the 'Namo Drone Didis' in the country. In the last 10 years, the way Self Help Groups have expanded in the country is a matter of study. SHGs in India have created a new history in the area of women empowerment," he added. 

The NaMo Drone Didi Initiative aims to empower rural women by training them to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes.

The initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers and sowing seeds.   

For the unversed, the Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are integral to his vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

