Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared pictures of him embracing nature and enjoying an elephant safari in Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Sharing pictures on his X handle, he said, "This morning I was at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Nestled amidst lush greenery, this UNESCO World Heritage site is blessed with diverse flora and fauna including the majestic one-horned rhinoceros."

He added, "I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It's a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by park director Sonali Ghosh and other senior forest officials.

PM Modi is also the first prime minister to spend the night at the Assam Police Guest House at Kahra in Kaziranga. This visit comes after President Droupadi Murmu’s Kaziranga visit last year and former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022.

He also shared a few pictures of him feeding sugar cane to Lakhimai, Pradyumna, and Phoolmai.

Assam's Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also a large number of elephants there, along with several other species.





The PM also interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. He appreciated them for their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring.

The Park is home to almost 3,000 rhinos, 1100 elephants, hundreds of tigers, and with the largest number of Asiatic wild buffaloes.

