New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, shared how the NDA government's mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ steered India towards growing stage.

“To reform, it's the responsibility of the political leadership and elected body to take hard decisions. In the light of reforms, bureaucracy have to peform. Subsequently, trasnformation takes shape. It's a systematic arrangement which can be carried when citizens are taken into consideration," the Prime Minister said.

He further added that transformation of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) is the best example to support the ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ model of the NDA government.

Taking a swipe at the previous governments, the Prime Minister charged Congress of misusing resources of the government enterprises, that led to their collapse.

The Prime Minister mentioned about the 2009 CAG report that showed how several PSUs were ruined due to mismanagement.

“For 60 years, Congress misused the resources of public sector enterprises. In 2009, the CAG report revealed that 68 public sector companies were ruined due to mismanagement. But we ensured that there's no political interference in PSUs, but only invention. We stopped misuse of PSU resources by the political class,” the Prime Minister said.

Invoking the development achieved due to ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ model, the Prime Minister said, “Till 2014, the gross revenue of government enterprises were around Rs 20 Lakh crore. In 2024, it soared up to Rs 38 lakh crore, almost double.”

“Our transformation of PSUs serves as the best example of ‘Reform, Perform, and Transform’ model,” he added.

