Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held wide-ranging talks at a 19th-century palace that showcased Jaipur's royal heritage to further consolidate bilateral strategic engagement after he arrived in India earlier in the day.

The talks took place hours after the French President was accorded a red-carpet welcome in the Pink City that was followed by a Modi-Macron roadshow from the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar to the iconic Hawa Mahal.

Speaking about his 'friend' Marcon, PM Modi wrote on X, “I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people. It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration.”

Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2024

Sharing images of his visit to Jantar Mantar in Jaipur, PM Modi on X wrote, “Visited Jantar Mantar in Jaipur with President @EmmanuelMacron. This UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy. It also symbolises the blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, a shared value that both India and France appreciate.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2024

Macron also visited the grand Amber Fort situated on the Aravalli range on the outskirts of Jaipur.

Macron will be the chief guest at Friday's Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path, the ceremonial boulevard in the heart of the national capital.

Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July.

Ahead of the talks between the two leaders at luxury hotel Taj Rambagh Palace, officials said the focus of the deliberations would be on shoring up cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, climate change, nuclear energy and mobility of students and professionals.

The French president's two-day visit to India is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are eyeing to seal two mega defence deals providing for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French-designed Scorpene submarines.

The visit shows the "deep mutual trust" and "unwavering friendship" underpinning Indo-French ties, a French readout said on Wednesday.

"President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap'," it said.

Horizon 2047 is a blueprint to significantly bolster the ties when the two sides celebrate the centenary of diplomatic relations.

Modi also hosted a banquet for Macron and the members of his delegation at the hotel.

On Friday, Macron will witness the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest.

A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade.

Two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French Air Force will also feature in the celebrations.

The French marching contingent from the French Foreign Legion features six Indians.

Macron will also attend the 'At Home' reception by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with Murmu at 7.10 pm.

(with PTI inputs)