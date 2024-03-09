×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

PM Modi on 4-State Tour on Saturday: Here's the Schedule for UP, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal & UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saturday is packed with four-states tour tomorrow on March 9, 2024.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saturday is packed with four-states tour tomorrow on March 9, 2024. The Prime Minister will commence his day at 5.45 am with a safari in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. He will end his day with prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. 

Prime Minister Modi will hold a road show in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. 

Advertisement

Besides visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister will witness public programmes in as many states. 

At 10.30 am, the PM will participate in a 'Vikist Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Itanagarwhere he will dedidate to the nation Sela Tunnel and launch Rs 10,000 crore worth UNNATI scheme. 

Advertisement

He will inaugurate, lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. 

At 12.15 pm, the Prime Minister will unveil the magnificent statue of renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at around 12.15 pm. He will participate in a public programme in Jorhat and launch and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more Rs 17,500 crore in Assam. 

Advertisement

Prime Minister will travel to Siliguri in West Bengal and take part in public programme at around 4.45 pm. He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stones of ,multiple development projects worth Rs 4,500 crore in West Bengal. 

Prime Minister will reach Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi at around 7 pm. He will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Prime Minister will be staying the night in Varanasi and will for Azamgarh on the morning of March 10. 

Advertisement

A likely BJP meet meet in his constituency regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections is also on the cards.

 

Advertisement

Published March 8th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

2 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

5 hours ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

5 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

5 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

5 hours ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

5 hours ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

5 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Offers Prayers

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena On Women's Day

5 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

a day ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: NY Superstars beat Dubai Giants

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  2. Arnab Recalls PM Modi's Early Days in Politics: Watch PM's Response

    India News30 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow at Kaziranga, Assam

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi on 4-State Tour on Saturday: Here's the Schedule

    India News33 minutes ago

  5. ISPL: Bangalore Strikers beat Chennai Singhams by 3 runs

    Sports 34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo