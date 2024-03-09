Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Saturday is packed with four-states tour tomorrow on March 9, 2024. The Prime Minister will commence his day at 5.45 am with a safari in the Kaziranga National Park in Assam. He will end his day with prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Prime Minister Modi will hold a road show in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

Besides visit to Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister will witness public programmes in as many states.

At 10.30 am, the PM will participate in a 'Vikist Bharat Viksit North East' programme in Itanagarwhere he will dedidate to the nation Sela Tunnel and launch Rs 10,000 crore worth UNNATI scheme.

He will inaugurate, lay foundation stones of multiple development projects worth about Rs 55,600 crore in Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

At 12.15 pm, the Prime Minister will unveil the magnificent statue of renowned Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at around 12.15 pm. He will participate in a public programme in Jorhat and launch and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more Rs 17,500 crore in Assam.

Prime Minister will travel to Siliguri in West Bengal and take part in public programme at around 4.45 pm. He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay foundation stones of ,multiple development projects worth Rs 4,500 crore in West Bengal.

Prime Minister will reach Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi at around 7 pm. He will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Prime Minister will be staying the night in Varanasi and will for Azamgarh on the morning of March 10.

A likely BJP meet meet in his constituency regarding the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections is also on the cards.