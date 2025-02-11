Published 07:03 IST, February 11th 2025
PM Modi to Co-chair AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron Today | LIVE
On Monday, Prime Minister Modi arrived in France, where he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The summit will see global leaders and top tech CEOs discuss how to foster trustworthy and inclusive AI innovation.
Ahead of the summit, PM Modi emphasized that the event would focus on collaborative AI advancements for public welfare, ensuring security and inclusivity in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
In addition to the summit, Modi and Macron will engage in high-level discussions, both in restricted and delegation-level formats, to review the progress of the India-France CEO’s Forum and the 2047 Horizon Roadmap, a long-term vision aimed at deepening bilateral ties.
07:53 IST, February 11th 2025
'Delhi's Public Punished Him': BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal Slams Arvind Kejriwal
BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday slammed Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the people of Delhi have punished him for the state's condition and warned that Punjab faces a similar situation.
"Delhi's public punished Arvind Kejriwal for the devastating condition he put Delhi in and same situations are in Punjab as well... Arvind Kejriwal was not able to guess the mood of the state, if you don't work, people will root you off...," he said.
07:51 IST, February 11th 2025
AICWA Demands Ban on 'India's Got Latent' Over Ranveer Allahbadia's Remarks
07:31 IST, February 11th 2025
Indigo Announces Additional Flights Between Ahmedabad, Prayagraj
IndiGo will fly additional flights Prayagraj and Ahmedabad starting February 15 to accommodate more passengers to-from the holy Kumbh city, the airlines said.
Following is the schedule of those special IndiGo flights between Ahmedabad-Prayagraj-Ahmedabad.
With rising demand for Prayragraj flights, IndiGo airline has increased its flights and seat capacity significantly to/from the Sangram city during the period in which the city hosts the Mahakumbh Mela 2025.
Maha Kumbh commenced on January 13 and will continue until February 26, 2025.
07:29 IST, February 11th 2025
Youtuber Khan sir Backs Bihar Students' Demand for BPSC Re-Exam
Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has voiced strong support for the 4.5 lakh students demanding a re-exam in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) case.
He also stressed that the students' concerns are valid and urged the government to initiate a CBI or ED probe into the alleged paper leak.
Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Hearing on this is going on in High Court. The students' demand for re-exam is legitimate. I would like to tell the govt to get CBI or ED inquiry into this (alleged paper leak). The 4.5 lakh students should get justice. If this protest goes on for long, then it won't be good for the govt as well...I am sure there will be a re-exam soon."
He further added, "I think the government will take a positive decision soon... We have full faith in the court that the decision will be in our favour..."
07:28 IST, February 11th 2025
President Murmu to Attend 10th International Women's Conference
The 10th International Women's Conference will feature the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, along with some of the most influential women from politics, business, arts, and social impact, an official statement confirmed.
The conference, hosted by the Art of Living, will bring together over 60 speakers and more than 500 delegates. It will be held from February 14 to 16 at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, the official statement statement confirmed.
07:07 IST, February 11th 2025
Delhi's Next CM to be Decided by BJP Leadership: Harsh Malhotra
Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Monday said that the decision on Delhi's next chief minister will be taken by the BJP's legislative party and the parliamentary board, emphasizing that the chosen leader will be from within the party's ranks.
Speaking to ANI, Malhotra said "Delhi's chief minister will be decided by the legislative party meeting and parliamentary board decision, he can be anyone, he will be a BJP worker..."
Taking a swipe at AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "Arvind Kejriwal can do whatever he wants, but the people of Delhi have given their mandate. AAP did nothing in Delhi, and that is why the people changed them. The same is happening in Punjab, where they are also failing to deliver."
07:06 IST, February 11th 2025
PM Modi, President Macron to Address India-France CEO's Forum
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Paris for the first leg of his two-nation tour that will later take him to the US.
During his three-day visit to France, Modi will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron in Paris, hold bilateral talks with him, and address business leaders.
He received a grand diaspora welcome as he landed in Paris. “A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments,” he said.
Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in both restricted and delegation formats and address the India-France CEO's Forum.
07:00 IST, February 11th 2025
Maharashtra: 167 Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Detected, 7 Deaths Reported
The Maharashtra Health Department on Monday reported that a total of 192 suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) have been detected in the state so far, with 167 confirmed cases, confirmed the Maharashtra Health Department.
Updated 07:53 IST, February 11th 2025