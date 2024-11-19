Published 08:50 IST, November 19th 2024
Watch: PM Modi, French President Macron Share Heartfelt Moment at G20 Summit; Discuss Space, AI
PM Modi met French President Macron on the sidelines of G20 Summit and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pm Modi, French President Macron Discuss Working Closely in Space, Energy Sectors | Image: AP/PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
06:41 IST, November 19th 2024