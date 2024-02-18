Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

PM Modi Gets Emotional While Remembering Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj At BJP's National Meet: WATCH

Jain monk Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj breathed his last on Sunday at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Digital Desk
PM Modi BJP Convention Day 2
PM Modi addressing BJP leaders on the second day of National Convention 2024 at Bharat Mandapam | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional as he paid homage to Jain monk Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Maharaj while addressing the BJP National Convention 2024 on Sunday, February 18 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. 

Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj breathed his last on Sunday. As he paid tributes to the Jain seer, PM Modi said that he had never thought that he would not get an opportunity to meet him again. 

"After getting information about his death, everyone is deeply saddened. For me, this is a personal loss. I got to meet him and take guidance from him a lot of times. When the last time, I visited him, I was not aware that I would not be able to have his darshan ever again," said PM Modi while addressing at the National Convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

 

Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj embraces death

Jain monk Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj breathed his last at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district after undertaking 'sallekhna'. Sallekhna is a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification. 

"Maharaj was staying at the teerth in Dongargarh for the last six months and was unwell for the last few days. For the last three days, he was observing sallekhna, a religious practice of voluntarily fasting to death, and had quit intake of food and liquids. According to Jainism, it is a vow taken for spiritual purification," the statement by the teerth said. 

Published February 18th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

