Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

PM Modi Gives ‘Standing Ovation’ to Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts: ‘India Will Reach Venus Too'

"In the development journey of every country, there are some moments which not only define the present, but also the future," Prime Minister Modi said.

Digital Desk
PM modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venus. | Image:X/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the progress of India’s historic Gaganyaan Mission as he also inaugurated three crucial space infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,800 crores on the sidelines.

Prime Minister gave ‘standing ovation’ to India’s astronauts who have been undergoing rigorous training for India’s much anticipated first manned human space flight mission. He maintained that India will also reach Venus after its successful accomplishment of the Gaganyaan mission for which the extensive work is underway.

"In the development journey of every country, there are some moments which not only define the present, but also the future of its coming generations. Today is one such moment for India,” Prime Minister noted. He added, "I want everyone to give a standing ovation to our astronauts."

Accompanied by ISRO chief S Somanath, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, MoS Muraleedharan, Prime Minister took stock of ISRO's Gaganyaan programme which is set to launch four astronauts to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission, and also aims to bring them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.

ISRO chairman S Somanath hailed Prime Minister’s vision for India’s progress in fields of space and science, saying that "with the support of our honourable PM, the space sector is going rapid transformation for expansion.”

“The long-term space vision for the 'Amrit Kaal' has already been announced by the honourable PM. The vision has been created for accomplishing the 'Viksit Bharat' with space sector as the torch bearer," ISRO chief said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ISRO Chairman S. Somanath during a visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), in Thiruvananthapuram. (AP)

PM Modi unveiled the names of the four astronauts who will lead India’s landmark space mission. Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and Shubhanshu Shukla are the astronauts who are being trained, said PM Modi said at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba near the Kerala state capital.

Prime Minister bestowed  'astronaut wings' to the four astronauts as he also announced the launch of PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota; new 'Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and stage Test facility' at ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri; and 'Trisonic Wind Tunnel' at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:09 IST

