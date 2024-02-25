Advertisement

Dwarka, Gujarat: Prime minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from February 24th to 25th. He has shared beautiful pictures of him scuba diving in Gujarat's Dwarka city, where he went deep down the Arabian sea to perform puja of the ancient site of Dwarka, a long lost ancient city now submerged under water.

Here are some interesting facts about this mystic city on the map of Gujarat:

Advertisement

Dwarka the land of Lord Krishna is one of the holy pilgrim sites for Hindus devotees.

The ancient city of Dwarka was built by Lord Krishna himself, now submerged under the Arabian sea.

The ancient city is now known as ‘Bhet Dwarka’, devotees can go to the site which is not so far from the sea cost, with the help of fery or a small boat.

The ancient city was once believed to be spread across 84km at the coast of Arabian sea.

Dwarka is considered as one of the most significant and holy place for devotees of Lord Krishna.

Archeologists have extracted various artifacts such as ancient pottery, sculptures and other fossils which signifies the very existence of this ancient city now submerged under the Arabian sea.

According to Hindu mythologies, Lord Krishna was granted the land all by Samudra devta, ocean god to build a majestic city of Dwarka.

First excavation of this ancient city was started over 100 years ago, in early 1930s.

The submerged island of ‘Bhet Dwarka’ is located in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

Mordern day Dwarka is known as ‘Dwarkadhish Temple’ a temple devoted to Lord Krishna.

PM Modi's Tweet:

Advertisement

To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the waters, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all. pic.twitter.com/yUO9DJnYWo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2024

Narendra Modi took to twitter today sharing his scuba diving pictures also promotes tourism in Gujarat. PM Modi says, “To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the water, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."