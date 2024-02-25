English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

PM Modi Goes Scuba Diving In Dwarka, Know 10 Interesting Facts About Ancient City Of Lord Krishna

PM Modi went scuba diving in Gujarat's Dwarka and performed under water puja at the ancient site now submerged under water, know 10 interesting facts about city

Rishi Shukla
PM Modi goes scuba diving in Dwarka city, Gujarat
PM Modi goes scuba diving in Dwarka city, Gujarat | Image:X/@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dwarka, Gujarat: Prime minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from February 24th to 25th. He has shared beautiful pictures of him scuba diving in Gujarat's Dwarka city, where he went deep down the Arabian sea to perform puja of the ancient site of Dwarka, a long lost ancient city now submerged under water.

Here are some interesting facts about this mystic city on the map of Gujarat:

Advertisement
  • Dwarka the land of Lord Krishna is one of the holy pilgrim sites for Hindus devotees.
  • The ancient city of Dwarka was built by Lord Krishna himself, now submerged under the Arabian sea.
  • The ancient city is now known as ‘Bhet Dwarka’, devotees can go to the site which is not so far from the sea cost, with the help of fery or a small boat.
  • The ancient city was once believed to be spread across 84km at the coast of Arabian sea.
  • Dwarka is considered as one of the most significant and holy place for devotees of Lord Krishna.
  • Archeologists have extracted various artifacts such as ancient pottery, sculptures and other fossils which signifies the very existence of this ancient city now submerged under the Arabian sea.
  • According to Hindu mythologies, Lord Krishna was granted the land all by Samudra devta, ocean god to build a majestic city of Dwarka.
  • First excavation of this ancient city was started over 100 years ago, in early 1930s. 
  • The submerged island of ‘Bhet Dwarka’ is located in Gujarat's Jamnagar district. 
  • Mordern day Dwarka is known as ‘Dwarkadhish Temple’ a temple devoted to Lord Krishna.

PM Modi's Tweet:

Advertisement

Narendra Modi took to twitter today sharing his scuba diving pictures also promotes tourism in Gujarat. PM Modi says, “To pray in the city of Dwarka, which is immersed in the water, was a very divine experience. I felt connected to an ancient era of spiritual grandeur and timeless devotion. May Bhagwan Shri Krishna bless us all."

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

an hour ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

an hour ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

19 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

19 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

19 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

19 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

19 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Turns Prosthetic Eye into Flashlight

    World29 minutes ago

  2. PM Seeks Blessings from Dwarka Shankaracharya

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  3. From PCs to AI - Satya Nadella’s 10 years at Microsoft's helm

    Tech 39 minutes ago

  4. Tax-saving strategies for senior citizens in 2024

    Business Newsan hour ago

  5. Jheel Mehta Reveals What Made Her Quit TMKOC, Says 'It's Not Her Height'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo