Updated January 31st, 2024 at 11:06 IST

PM Modi Greets Nation With 'Ram Ram' At Beginning of Parliament's Budget Session

At the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister addressed the nation and greeted the citizens by saying “2024 Ki Ram Ram.”

Ronit Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: At the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister addressed the nation and greeted the citizens by saying “2024 Ki Ram Ram.” 

The Budget Session of Parliament, the last one for the current Lok Sabha, will commence on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting. Meanwhile, the government has reached out to opposition parties, seeking their cooperation for smooth proceedings.

Addressing the nation, PM Modi said, "At the end of the first session that was convened in this new Parliament building, the Parliament took a graceful decision - Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. After that, on 26th Jan we saw how the country experienced the capability of Nari Shakti, its valour, the strength of its resolve. Today, when the budget session begins, President Drouapdi Murmu's guidance and tomorrow when Nirmala Sitharaman presents the interim budget - in a way this is a festival of the Nari Shakti."

Remarking on this year's budget, the Prime Minister said, "This time, Finance Minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget with 'disha-nirdeshak baatein'. I am of the firm belief that the country is going ahead by crossing new heights of progress every day. All-round and inclusive development is taking place. This journey will continue with the blessings of people."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting the pre-election budget for the fiscal year which runs from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. The interim budget is seen as a stop-gap financial plan during an election year, aimed at meeting immediate financial needs before a new government is formed.

Notably, PM Modi in his pre-budget remarks, said, "We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," says PM Modi at the beginning of the interim Budget session of Parliament." 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 11:06 IST

