PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami
PM Modi wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X. Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.
जन्माष्टमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। श्रद्धा और भक्ति का यह पावन अवसर मेरे सभी परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे, यही कामना है। जय श्रीकृष्ण!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023
