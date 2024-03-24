×

Updated September 7th, 2023 at 09:33 IST

PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami

PM Modi wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi (File Image)
PM Modi (File Image)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday. He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X. Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. 

 

Published September 7th, 2023 at 09:33 IST

