PM Modi Greets People On The Occasion Of Ramzan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the eve of Ramzan.
PM Modi Greets People on the occasion of Ramzan | Image:X
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the eve of Ramzan, sharing a social media post.
He said in a post on X, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."
PM Modi's Post On Social Media X:
PM Narendra Modi's tweet came at 8: 16 PM on march 11, 2024. His social media post has got 1.8 million views so far and counting.
The holy Islamic month of Ramzan begins on here on Tuesday as the Ramzan moon was sighted in various parts of the country on Monday.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:14 IST
