Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and raised the trident (trishul) to greet the people after offering prayers. PM Modi was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prior to reaching the temple, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow from the Varanasi Airport to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He received a rousing welcome in his home constituency.

It stands as PM Modi's first visit to Varanasi after the announcement of his candidature from the constituency. The Prime Minister is all set to contest the 2024 polls from Varanasi for the third time.

PM Modi has been representing the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency since 2014. PM Modi clinched major victories during the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the seat and even surpassed the victory margins of his predecessor and BJP stalwart Murali Manohar Joshi.





