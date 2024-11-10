sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Canada Hindu Temple Attack | Trump-Biden Meet | India-Russia Ties | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Hails DPIIT's Efficiency, Lauds Rs 2,364 Crore Earned from Scrap Sales

Published 23:21 IST, November 10th 2024

PM Modi Hails DPIIT's Efficiency, Lauds Rs 2,364 Crore Earned from Scrap Sales

PM Modi praises DPIIT for earning Rs 2,364 crore through scrap sales, highlighting efficiency and sustainability.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi Hails DPIIT's Efficiency, Lauds Rs 2,364 Crore Earned from Scrap Sales
PM Modi Hails DPIIT's Efficiency, Lauds Rs 2,364 Crore Earned from Scrap Sales | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:21 IST, November 10th 2024