Published 12:53 IST, August 11th 2024
PM Modi Hails President Murmu for Being Conferred With Timor-Leste's Highest Honour
PM Modi lauded President Murmu for receiving Timor-Leste's highest honor, the Grand-Collar, emphasizing strong ties and mutual respect between the two nations.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails President Droupadi Murmu’s Honor with Timor-Leste's Grand-Collar | Image: ANI/PTI
12:39 IST, August 11th 2024