PM Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace | LIVE

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a 'Janta Darshan' on the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in UP's Gorakhpur.

During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met children during his visit to Gorakhnath temple on Sunday morning and distributed chocolates to them.

Furthermore, CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and also gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.