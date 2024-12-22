Published 06:53 IST, December 22nd 2024
PM Modi Accorded Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace | LIVE
PM Narendra Modi Historic Visit to Kuwait: First by an Indian PM in 43 Years, Plus Latest on Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Controversy | Stay Tuned with Republic for All Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his historic two-day Kuwait visit from today; he is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Gulf nation in 43 years. This visit will help in strengthening ties between the two nations and will be a fresh chapter for India-Kuwait bilateral relations. All related updates here…
Apart from PM Modi's two-day Kuwait visit which begins today, focus will also remain on the latest updates in the Rahul Gandhi Assaultgate Controversy, Bengaluru Techie Suicide Case, the Sambhal issue and other important news events.
13:26 IST, December 22nd 2024
PM Modi Accorded Ceremonial Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace| WATCH
PM Modi accorded ceremonial guard of honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace.
The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah also present.
12:35 IST, December 22nd 2024
PM Modi to distribute over 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits under Rozgar Mela on December 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 71,000 appointment letters to newly appointed recruits on December 23 through video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office stated in a release on Sunday.
According to the PMO, Prime Miinister Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.
12:32 IST, December 22nd 2024
More than 37,500 Bru tribal refugees rehabilitated in Tripura
Over 37,500 Bru tribals, who were affected by the ethnic violence in Mizoram in the late 1990s and 2009, have been rehabilitated in Tripura at a cost of Rs 821 crore provided by the Union Home Ministry, officials said here.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited some of these refugees in Tripura.
12:11 IST, December 22nd 2024
PM Modi interacts with Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait on Friday, where he interacted with Indian workers and highlighted their contribution to the country's development.
PM Modi spoke about the aspirations of Indian workers, linking them to his vision for a "Viksit Bharat 2047" (Developed India 2047).
11:38 IST, December 22nd 2024
Cold wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan
Cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday with Karauli recording the lowest minimum temperature at 4.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.
The weather in the state was mainly dry and some places witnessed fog, it said.
11:06 IST, December 22nd 2024
UP PCS prelim exam begins; biometrics introduced to ensure transparency
As the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024 exams began, aspirants arrived at different exam centres across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.
Visuals showed aspirants being qued up to enter exam centres in several places in Uttar Pradesh including Varanasi, Prayagraj and Agra.
11:01 IST, December 22nd 2024
Mohali building collapse: Death toll rises to two
The death toll in the Mohali building collapse incident has risen to two following the recovery of another body from the site on Sunday.
10:35 IST, December 22nd 2024
416 people arrested in third phase of crackdown against child marriage in Assam: CM Himanta
Almost four hundred and sixteen people have been arrested in the third phase of crackdown against child marriage in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Said on Saturday.
The crackdown was launched on the night of December 21-22, he said.
The police have registered 335 cases and the arrested will be produced in court on Sunday.
10:17 IST, December 22nd 2024
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya participates in 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' initiative
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in the first event of the 'Fit India Sunday on Cycle' initiative.
Mandaviya expressed his happiness that people across 1100 locations in the country joining the initiative.
09:55 IST, December 22nd 2024
Mohali building collapse: Rescue operations enter second day
Rescue operations by the personnel of the Indian Army and NDRF continued on Sunday a day after a multi-storey under-construction building collapsed in Punjab's Mohali.
09:50 IST, December 22nd 2024
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a 'Janta Darshan' on the premises of Gorakhnath Temple in UP's Gorakhpur.
During the program, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met children during his visit to Gorakhnath temple on Sunday morning and distributed chocolates to them.
Furthermore, CM Yogi listened to the grievances of the people and also gave instructions to the officials to resolve their problems.
09:19 IST, December 22nd 2024
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted the Badakhshan region of Afghanistan in the early hours of Sunday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported.
08:55 IST, December 22nd 2024
India can never permit others to have veto on its choices: EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India can never permit others to have a veto on its choices and will do whatever is right in the national interest and for the global good without being intimidated to “conform”.
In a video message for a function in Mumbai, he said when India is etched more deeply in global consciousness, its repercussions are truly profound.
08:54 IST, December 22nd 2024
'Mamata Banerjee will not support it because country is benefiting from it': Sukanta Majumdar on One Nation One Election
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks on the 'One Nation, One Election' Bill, asserting that the proposed reforms would benefit the country by saving money. However, Majumdar claimed that Banerjee would oppose the initiative simply because it would be advantageous for the nation.
07:46 IST, December 22nd 2024
38 dead, over 100 missing in Congo after ferry capsizes in Busira river
Thirty-eight people are confirmed dead, and over 100 remain missing in Congro after an overloaded ferry -- full of people returning home for Christmas -- capsized in the river Burisa late on Friday night, according to local officials and eyewitnesses.
06:52 IST, December 22nd 2024
Shah holds meeting with Tripura tribal council delegation to discuss indigenous people's issues
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to discuss the issues of the indigenous people of the state, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.
06:52 IST, December 22nd 2024
India condemns attack at Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany
India has condemned the car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, which claimed five lives and injured dozens, with numbers showing more than 200 injured.
06:51 IST, December 22nd 2024
7 Indians among around 200 injured in German Christmas market attack
Seven Indians have been injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg and the Indian embassy in Berlin is providing them all possible assistance, official sources said on Saturday night.
