PM Modi Hits Out at MK Stalin, Says ‘Some People Cry Despite Receiving Tripled Central Funding’

PM Modi said that central funding to Tamil Nadu had tripled since 2014, in contrast to the claims of the state government. | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Tamil Nadu on Sunday, made a subtle dig at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, referring to individuals who have a "habit of crying" despite the significant financial support the state has received from the central government.

His comments came as he inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge and laid the foundation for several other road infrastructure projects in the state.

In his speech, PM Modi said that central funding to Tamil Nadu had tripled since 2014, in contrast to the claims of the state government.

He pointed out the drastic increase in the state’s rail budget and infrastructure investments.

“The infrastructure of Tamil Nadu is a top priority for the government. In the past decade, the state’s rail budget has increased more than sevenfold. Despite this significant growth, some people continue to complain without justification," said PM Modi.

He went on to compare Tamil Nadu’s funding prior to 2014, noting that the state received just Rs 900 crore annually before the current government took office. This year, however, the rail budget for the state has surpassed Rs 6,000 crore. He further added that the central government is modernising 77 railway stations across Tamil Nadu, including the one in Rameswaram.

PM Modi’s remarks came in response to accusations from the ruling DMK party, which claimed that the Centre had not released enough funds to Tamil Nadu, despite the state's prudent financial management.

These accusations were particularly focused on the perceived disparity in funding allocation for key infrastructure projects.

PM Modi Inaugurates the New Pamban Bridge

During his visit to Rameswaram, PM Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge, a significant engineering marvel that connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland. The bridge is the first vertical-lift sea bridge in India and spans 2.07 kilometers over the Palk Strait. The project, developed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), was completed at a cost of over ₹700 crore.

“The new Pamban Bridge is a symbol of India’s advanced engineering and infrastructure planning. This bridge will not only enhance connectivity but will also boost trade and tourism in Tamil Nadu, creating new jobs and opportunities for the youth,” PM Modi said during the inauguration.